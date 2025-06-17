Gusto allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Monday.

Gusto got through four scoreless innings before serving up a solo shot to J.J. Bleday in his fifth and final frame. That lone run was enough to prevent the right-hander from earning a win, but he nonetheless impressed in one of his best outings this season. Gusto racked up a career-high eight punchouts and induced 12 whiffs while throwing 59 of 87 pitches for strikes. He's registered an outstanding 15:2 K:BB while allowing only three runs over 11 frames across his past two starts.