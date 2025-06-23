Gusto (5-3) picked up the win Sunday against the Angels, allowing five runs on six hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Gusto surrendered a pair of homers during his start, yielding a two-run home run to Logan O'Hoppe in the fourth inning and a three-run shot to Nolan Schanuel in the fifth. Gusto was solid outside of the pair of round trippers and didn't issue a walk for the first time since his April 18 start against San Diego. He's now logged at least seven strikeouts in three straight starts after having not posted more than six Ks in an outing previously. He's on track to face the Cubs his next time out.