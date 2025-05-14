Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Astros designated Scott for assignment Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Scott has struggled in 2025 to replicate his success from last season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 16:12 K:BB over 16.2 frames. He had a 2.23 ERA and 71:35 K:BB across 68.2 innings in 2024, so Scott could draw interest via trade or waivers.

More News