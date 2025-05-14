The Astros designated Scott for assignment Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Scott has struggled in 2025 to replicate his success from last season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 16:12 K:BB over 16.2 frames. He had a 2.23 ERA and 71:35 K:BB across 68.2 innings in 2024, so Scott could draw interest via trade or waivers.