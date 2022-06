Jones (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jones has been on the injured list all season while recovering from a back injury, but he's now been deemed healthy after a 14-game rehab assignment with Sugar Land. The 28-year-old will remain with the Triple-A affiliate until the Astros promote him for his season debut in the majors.