Astros' Tony Sipp: Lands on DL
Sipp was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with right oblique soreness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
In a corresponding move, James Hoyt was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Prior to landing on the DL, Sipp had appeared in just two games this season, giving up one run across a combined 2.1 innings. A timetable for his eventual return should come into focus as his rehab gets underway.
