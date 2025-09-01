Astros manager Joe Espada said that Caratini (concussion) could be reinstated from the 7-day injured list as soon as Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Caratini seems to be making good progress in his recovery from a concussion, with Espada noting that the backstop did some running and threw to the bases Monday. The Astros don't seem to be planning on sending Caratini out on a rehab assignment, so he could be activated Wednesday if he remains clear of concussion symptoms coming out of Monday's workout.