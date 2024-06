Caratini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Twins.

Caratini drew consecutive starts behind the plate for the first time this season and has now started three of Houston's last four games. He has only two hits in that span, though both have left the yard. It's unlikely that Caratini's playing time outlook will change in the long term, though Yainer Diaz hit just .200/.213/.259 across 88 plate appearances in May.