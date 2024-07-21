Caratini (hip) will play in rehab games at Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday and Sunday before joining the Astros on Monday in Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros begin a three-game set against the Athletics on Monday, and Caratini is on track to return from his rehab assignment for the start of the series. The catcher has been recovering from a strained left hip and will have completed five rehab games when he rejoins the big-league club. Cesar Salazar will likely be optioned once Caratini is activated.