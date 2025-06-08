Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

With Jeremy Pena getting a day off from playing shortstop but staying in the starting nine at designated hitter, the Astros won't have a lineup spot available for Caratini. The 31-year-old has been a near-everyday player for Houston following Yordan Alvarez's (hand) placement on the injured list May 5 and is batting .272/.333/.383 with two home runs, eight RBI and five runs since that date.