Caratini is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Caratini will get the night off Friday after making three consecutive starts, two at DH, one at catcher. In the wake of his absence, Yainer Diaz will catch and Jose Altuve will DH.

