Caratini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 4-0 win versus Seattle.

Caratini plated the Astros' final two runs in the contest, belting a solo homer in the fifth inning and adding an RBI on a fielder's choice in the sixth. The long ball has his first since the final day of April, and the backup catcher has posted a modest .205 average over 39 at-bats in May. On a positive note, Caratini is registering a career-best 15.0 percent strikeout rate on the campaign.