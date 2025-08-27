The Astros placed Caratini (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

After taking multiple foul balls off his mask over the past several days, Caratini entered concussion protocol Wednesday and will now officially miss at least a week of action. Cesar Salazar was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill in as Houston's backup catcher, though he will get the start behind home plate Wednesday while top backstop Yainer Diaz manages a hand injury.