Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Despite going 4-for-5 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to bring his batting average up to .267 for the season, Caratini will head to the bench for the series finale. With Houston acquiring Carlos Correa, Ramon Urias and Jesus Sanchez ahead of Thursday's trade deadline in addition to getting Jeremy Pena back from the injured list Friday, Caratini appears set to see his playing time take a hit. He'll be out of the lineup Sunday for the third time in the last five contests.