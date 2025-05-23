Caratini went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

Caratini has logged multiple hits in four of his last seven games, though he has just two RBI in that span. The catcher is up to a .287/.367/.448 slash line with three home runs, six RBI, 12 runs scored and five doubles across 98 plate appearances this season. His strong hitting has earned him a near-everyday role in the absence of Yordan Alvarez (hand). While Alvarez's eventual return will negatively impact Caratini's playing time, he could still hit his way into some extra games since fellow catcher Yainer Diaz is hitting just .231 this season.