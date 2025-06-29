Astros' Victor Caratini: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Caratini will rest for the series finale after drawing starts at designated hitter Friday and catcher Saturday. Yainer Diaz will serve as the Astros' catcher Sunday, while third baseman Isaac Paredes gets a day out of the infield and steps in at DH.
More News
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Provides insurance run in victory•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Homers in extra-inning loss•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Caps huge inning with homer•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Idle Friday•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Getting Sunday off•