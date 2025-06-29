default-cbs-image
Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Caratini will rest for the series finale after drawing starts at designated hitter Friday and catcher Saturday. Yainer Diaz will serve as the Astros' catcher Sunday, while third baseman Isaac Paredes gets a day out of the infield and steps in at DH.

