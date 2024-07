Caratini (hip) has resumed running and throwing while rehabbing in Houston, MLB.com reports.

This is the first report of Cartini resuming baseball activity since he landed on the injured list June 21. He's expected to join the Astros for their weekend series against Minnesota, and it's anticipated he'll participate in batting practice at that time. Though this is positive news, Cartini is still expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break.