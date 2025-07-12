Caratini went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Friday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

Caratini left the yard for the 10th time this season Friday, clearing the right-field wall to account for two of Houston's three runs in the game. The 31-year-old has a hit in four straight games and has been red-hot to start July, slashing .345/.323/.724 with two doubles, three homers and 11 RBI. The latter two numbers already have matched or eclipsed his highs from any other month this season, and there are still 15 games on the schedule before the calendar turns again.