Alvarez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Marlins due to right hip tightness, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez remained in the game after a trainer checked on him following his RBI single in the second inning, but the decision to pull him was made when his spot in the order came up in the fourth. The severity of his hip injury remains unknown, though it's possible he sits down another game or two after also missing Sunday's contest due to knee soreness.