Alvarez (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez was originally scheduled to begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Friday, but it had to be pushed back after he came down with an illness. Now that he's feeling better, he'll return to game action for the first time since landing on the injured list June 9 with a strained right oblique. There's been no word on how long Alvarez might spend on assignment, but the Astros will likely be eager to return one of their top hitters relatively quickly.