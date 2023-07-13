Alvarez (oblique) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez has been working out lately without issue and is ready to test things out in a game setting. The Astros have not revealed how many rehab games the slugger might require, but a return to the major-league roster by early next week would seem possible. Alvarez has been on the shelf since early June with a right oblique strain.