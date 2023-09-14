Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win against the Athletics.

Alvarez broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with a three-run shot to right field off Paul Blackburn. The long ball was his fourth over his past eight games, a span in which he's batting .407 (11-for-27) with 11 RBI, seven runs and a 7:6 BB:K. Alvarez is up to 27 home runs on the season, tied with Kyle Tucker for the team lead.