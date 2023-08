Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Alvarez is up to 20 home runs on the season and has hit safely in each of his eight games since returning from a 39-game stint on the injured list. His 1.017 OPS is nearly identical to last season and despite the missed time, he's still on pace for a third consecutive season with 30 or more homers. A healthy Alvarez remains one of the best hitters in the game and a stalwart in the heart of the Astros lineup.