Alvarez went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Rangers.

Alvarez suffered an injury scare Sunday after suffering a minor knee injury while playing the outfield. He's remained in the lineup and shown no signs of slowing down at the dish in two games since, reaching base six times across 12 at-bats. As expected, Alvarez has been an excellent hitter since returning from an oblique injury July 26, maintaining a .316 average with seven homers, 24 RBI and 22 runs scored across 36 contests.