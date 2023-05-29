Alvarez went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Alvarez opened and closed the scoring in the same way, with near mirror-image solo shots in the first and ninth innings. He'd gone 0-for-9 with six walks over his last four games since a multi-homer effort versus the Brewers last Monday. Alvarez is up to 14 long balls, 48 RBI, 33 runs scored and a .291/.402/.612 slash line through 46 contests after Sunday's strong display of power.