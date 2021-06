Alvarez went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Friday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.

Alvarez knocked two singles and scored a run before delivering a walkoff double in the ninth inning. The 23-year-older slugger has gone 8-for-18 (.444) with three RBI and two extra-base hits during an active five-game hitting streak. He owns an .882 OPS with 36 RBI on the year.