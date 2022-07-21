The Astros reinstated Alvarez (hand) from the 10-day injured list ahead of the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Houston optioned outfielder Jose Siri to Triple-A Sugar Land to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Alvarez, who ended up spending the minimum amount of time on the IL due to right hand inflammation. Since Houston is opening its second-half schedule with 19 games in 18 days, Alvarez will be a candidate to rest at least once or twice during that stretch, but he'll otherwise be a fixture in the everyday lineup if his hand provides him no further complications. Before hitting the shelf and having to miss the All-Star Game as a result of the injury, Alvarez hit .306 with 26 home runs, 60 RBI and 57 runs in 75 games.