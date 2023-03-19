Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday that Alvarez (hand) could play in a Grapefruit League game next week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baker said that Alvarez is currently ahead of Michael Brantley (shoulder) in terms of getting into a game. The Astros have a day off Monday before playing six games in the Grapefruit League, and Baker believes that the slugger could get into action in the middle of that stretch. There are still some obstacles to climb, but there's a very good chance that Alvarez will be ready for the start of the regular season.