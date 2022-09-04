Alvarez (hand) hit in the cage Saturday and could return Sunday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez hasn't played in a week due to hand soreness. He was initially listed in Friday's lineup but got scratched, and he wasn't deemed ready to return Saturday, either. He reportedly felt good in the cage, however, which bodes well for a Sunday return.
More News
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Remains on bench•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Intends to rejoin lineup Friday•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Not starting Tuesday•