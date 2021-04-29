Alvarez (undisclosed) is undergoing tests Thursday and could return to the team for Friday's game against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez was placed on the injured list Wednesday after being held out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols. The fact that the Astros remain hopeful that he'll return Friday seemingly indicates that he hasn't tested positive for COVID-19 himself but was merely exposed to someone else who did.