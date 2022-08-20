site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Could return Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Alvarez (illness) could be back in the lineup Sunday against Atlanta, Ethan Sands of MLB.com reports.
The Astros will wait another day to evaluate Alvarez after his tests came back normal at the hospital Friday. Trey Mancini will operate as the designated hitter while Alvarez is sidelined.
