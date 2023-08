Manager Dusty Baker said he is "hopeful" Alvarez (finger) will be able to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chroniclereports.

The 26-year-old slugger is on the bench Wednesday for the second straight day after he accidentally slammed his left index finger in a door, but that could be the end of his absence. Yainer Diaz is receiving another start at designated hitter in Alvarez's place versus Boston.