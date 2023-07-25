Astros manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday there's a chance Alvarez (oblique) returns to the lineup Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez will be re-evaluated Wednesday and could start against the Rangers if everything goes well. The star slugger has been on the injured list since June 9 and began a rehab assignment Wednesday. He's played three games with Triple-A Sugar Land, going 3-for-9 with two RBI and two walks.