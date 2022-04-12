site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Day off Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Alvarez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Alvarez is 2-for-14 with one home run and two RBI to begin the season and will receive his first day off in Arizona. Aledmys Diaz will serve as Houston's designated hitter in his place Tuesday.
