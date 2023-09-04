Alvarez banged his knee during Sunday's loss to the Yankees but was able to remain in the game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvaraz tripped while tracking down a flyball during Sunday's game but was able to remain in the game following a lengthy discussion with a trainer. He went 1-for-4 in the loss, and manager Dusty Baker said after the matchup that the team will have to wait to see how Alvarez feels Monday before determining his status for the series opener against the Rangers.