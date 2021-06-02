site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-yordan-alvarez-double-rbi-in-return | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Double, RBI in return
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Red Sox.
Alvarez was back in the lineup after missing five games with a sore right wrist. He slotted into his customary four hole.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read