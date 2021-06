Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 12-8 loss to Boston.

During a wild back-and-forth affair at Fenway Park, Alvarez's two-run double in the third inning was the first of six lead changes on the day. He's driven in runs in three straight contests, knocking in five with a home run and two doubles. Houston's primary designated hitter is up to .305/.356/.521 with 33 RBI over 49 games.