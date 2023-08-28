Alvarez went 2-for-6 with a double, a walk, a run scored and three RBI on Sunday against the Tigers.

Alvarez was forced to miss games on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a finger injury but has hit well in four games since returning. In that span, he's driven in four while collecting five hits across 17 at-bats with no strikeouts. Alvarez has been on a relative cold streak with no homers spanning his last 18 games, though he still has a .265 ISO and .928 OPS across 362 plate appearances on the season.