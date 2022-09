Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 9-1 over the Angels.

Alvarez returned to the lineup for the first time in the last five games due to a hand injury. He made the most of his one knock, driving in a pair on a single in the ninth inning. Despite battling some nagging injuries, Alvarez has maintained a .416 wOBA and 178 wRC+ across 457 plate appearances for the season.