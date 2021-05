Alvarez went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a double Tuesday against the Athletics.

Alvarez got the Astros on the board with a two-RBI double in the first inning. He was held out of Sunday's contest with soreness in his legs, but he had no trouble getting back into a groove at the plate in his return. After another productive game, Alvarez is hitting .346/.372/.596 with seven home runs, 24 RBI and 25 runs scored across 145 plate appearances on the campaign.