Alvarez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.
Alvarez notched his first multi-hit effort of the season, which was highlighted by an RBI single in the eighth inning to put the Astros up by two runs. He has now knocked in at least one run in all three games this season, totaling five RBI and four runs scored.
