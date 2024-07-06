Alvarez was removed from Saturday's game versus Minnesota after getting hit by a pitch, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez took a 94-mph fastball off his right knee during the sixth inning of Saturday's contest. He initially remained in the game to run the bases despite looking uncomfortable, and Grae Kessinger pinch hit for him during the eighth frame. Houston will presumably take Alvarez in for imaging, and the team should have more information on his injury in the near future.