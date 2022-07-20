Astros general manager James Click said he expects Alvarez (hand) to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Click noted that Alvarez will hit on the field at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, and if his inflamed right hand responds well to the activity, the slugger could also take part in some defensive drills. Alvarez missed the Astros' final seven games before the All-Star break due to the injury and was forced to withdraw from the Midsummer Classic.