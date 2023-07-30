Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored Saturday against the Rays.

Alvarez's home run came off backup catcher Rene Pinto, though he was having a productive game before his 18th long ball of the season. He has at least one hit in all three games since returning from the injured list and is showing no lingering seasons of the oblique issue that cost him 39 games. When healthy, Alvarez has maintained an impressive .418 wOBA and 172 wRC+ across 255 plate appearances on the season.