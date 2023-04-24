site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Gets rest Monday
Alvarez is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez appears to be receiving a routine maintenance day. With Alvarez sitting out the series opener, Corey Julks will start in left field and Yainer Diaz will serve as Houston's designated hitter.
