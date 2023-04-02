Alvarez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the White Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez gets a day of rest in the early part of the year after appearing in the first three contests of the series. Corey Julks will start in left field and hit seventh, while David Hensley is slotted as the designated hitter and will hit fifth against Mike Clevinger and the White Sox.
