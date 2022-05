Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Mariners.

Alvarez launched a 435-foot bomb to center off Seattle starter Chris Flexen in the fourth inning and walked and scored in the sixth. The 24-year-old has been on a power surge of late with four home runs in his last five games to put him one off the MLB lead with eight and has bumped his slugging from .510 to .647 in the process.