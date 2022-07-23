Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Alvarez has homered in both games since he returned from a hand injury that sidelined him heading into the All-Star break. Per Statcast, Alvarez's 414-foot solo shot in the fourth inning was the hardest-hit ball of the contest with an exit velocity of 108.2 mph. The 25-year-old continues to be one of the best hitters in baseball with a .310/.409/.675 slash line, 28 long balls, 65 RBI, 60 runs scored, 12 doubles and two triples through 325 plate appearances.