Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Monday's 7-3 win against Cleveland.

Alvarez turned the tide of the game in sixth inning, smashing a three-run shot to right field to give Houston its first lead. The long ball was his second in his past three games and gave him at least one hit in each of his five contests since returning from the injured list July 26. During that span, Alvarez has gone 7-for-18 with the two homers, four RBI and five runs scored.