Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

Alvarez scored Houston's first run of the season in the seventh inning when he crossed the plate on a wild pitch after reaching base on a hit-by-pitch. The talented outfielder then slammed a solo homer in the ninth to bring the Astros to within a run, though the team ultimately came up short. Alvarez hit a combined 70 homers across 2021 and 2022, and he appears on his way to another big season despite playing in just two spring training games due to a left hand injury.