Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Alvarez opened the game's scoring with his fourth-inning blast off Michael Wacha. He later doubled and scored to retake the lead in the sixth. The 6-foot-5 slugger is slashing .313/.360/.550 with 12 extra-base knocks in 89 plate appearances.